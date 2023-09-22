AL lacks unity in Sunamganj, BNP in good form

In the Sunamganj district Awami League council held on 11 February this year, Nurul Huda (Mukut) was made president and Noman Bakht general secretary. Enamul Kabir (Imon) was dropped as general secretary after serving in the post for six years.

Nurul Huda, elected chairman of Sunamganj zila parishad twice consecutively, has been the AL district committee general secretary for 15 years and senior vice president for six years. His younger brother Khairul is district Jubo League convener and Sadar upazila parishad chairman.

Former general secretary of district Chhatra League, Noman Bakht, was the vice president of the last committee. His elder brother is former general secretary of the district committee and was made vice president after the death of Sunamganj mayor Ayub Bakht. His other elder brother, present mayor of Sunamganj pourashava Nader Bakht, is vice president of the new committee.

Enamul Kabir at one time had been the zila parishad administrator. He got party nomination from Sunamganj-4 in the 2014 national election. Awami League later gave up this seat for Mahajote (grand alliance) partner Jatiya Party. His two brothers, Fazlul Kabir and Khairul Kabir were member and vice president of the last committee respectively. Enamul Kabir's supporters were crestfallen when he was dropped as general secretary. They had hoped many of their camp would be accommodated in the full-fledged committee but that did not happen. While Enamul Kabir has been kept as vice president, 14 leaders in various posts of the last committee had not been given any place in the new one.

Many of those not with these three leaders have not found berth in the new committee, though they are active in Awami League through Chhatra League, Jubo League and Krishak League. Three leaders who failed to secure place in the new committee say that one must be in the camp of one leader or the other in order to get a district post or remain active in politics. If not, one will not be called to any programme and that is why many are now inactive. This is weakening the party. One of them regretted, "I have stayed by the leaders in hard times. They are leaders today because of me. But they have not given me due value."