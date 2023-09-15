Conflict in Awami League, BNP intensifies in Barishal

Internal conflict in the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP has intensified in Barishal ahead of the national election slated to be held in January next year.

Old friction in the ruling Awami League deepened over the family centric supremacy in the party.

While BNP is saying they are preparing to take their movement to the final stage demanding the resignation of the government, the internal conflict in the party has intensified.

The conflict in the Awami League has grown amid a discussion that ex-mayor Sadiq Abdullah may contest from Barishal-5 constituency in the next parliamentary election.

State minister for water resources Zaheed Farooque is a member of parliament from Awami League. His conflict with Sadiq Abdullah is very old.

Conflicts in the committees have led to clashes, demonstrations and locking up the party office from the upazila to the city level in BNP.

The conflict has deepened due to Sadiq's activities

Zaheed Farooque is a member of parliament from Barishal-5 (Sadar) constituency. He is the vice president of district Awami League. On the contrary, Sadiq Abdullah is general secretary of the Awami League.