Awami League president-centric, conflict in BNP in Khulna

Awami League leaders and activists in Khulna city and district have been preparing for the upcoming national election slated to be held in January next year.

Talukder Abdul Khaleque, who is at the helm as president in the Khulna city unit Awami League for two decades, is the only option. Everything runs in accordance with this instruction.

On the other hand, Sheikh Harun-or-Rashid, who has held the post of district Awami League president for three decades, is not able to run party activities as before.

Against this backdrop, the district Awami League committee is rife with conflict rather than coordination.

There are conflicts and rivalries among the leaders and activists of Khulna BNP unit too. The conflict between old and new leadership of Khulna city has intensified. Amid such disarray, leaders faced with dozens of cases, are in the movement against the ruling party.