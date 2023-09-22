AL has two factions in Rajshahi, ‘new vs old’ plagues BNP

Five of six electoral constituencies in Rajshahi have lawmakers from the ruling Awami League. Three of these MPs are in one faction and two in another. The two groups are holding the party’s programmes separately of late. The district AL also has two offices.

District AL secretary and former MP Abdul Wadud does not get invitations in party programmes. He also faces hostility in the city unit too.

Opposition BNP is also in disarray over the feud. The convener of the district unit has been jailed for around four months. The rift reached its peak within leaders-activists of the city unit over the announcement of the convening committee in December 2021. They engaged in clashes and a complaint was made to the central unit of the party against the new committee’s member secretary. Since then, the party has been holding political programmes separately.