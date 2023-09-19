Conflict in both Sylhet AL, BNP, but unity on the surface

The conflict in Awami League over the nomination of mayoral candidate in Sylhet City Corporation election has not yet been resolved.

Rather the 'psychological distance' is widening over the next parliamentary election.

And although the person-centric influence has decreased in Sylhet BNP, internal conflict-divisions remain.

Meanwhile, both the parties are preparing for the next parliamentary election.

After getting nomination bypassing the local leaders, the United Kingdom unit Awami League joint general secretary Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury was elected mayor in the Sylhet city corporation election on 21 June. Nomination seekers were angry at this.

Many followers of Anwaruzzaman were included in the full committees of district and city units announced on 2 September. Both the groups are considering the matter as an influence in politics.

Activists think divisions in the grassroots are increasing as several aspirants in each of Sylhet district's six constituencies are working to get nomination to contest in the parliament election.

Meanwhile, a huge number of leaders and activists of BNP are participating in recent programmes in Sylhet.

The leaders are campaigning as a result of this 'unity' in the party. However, many believe the conflict in the party still exists. As the full committee of Sylhet city has not been declared after six months of the council, the aspirants are becoming disappointed.