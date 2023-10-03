AL leaders dominate, BNP organised but under pressure

Humayun Kabir is in charge of Lakshmipur Sadar upazila and is the maternal uncle of Nuruddin Chowdhury. The Raipur upazila Awami League president Mamunur Rashid is Nuruddin Chowdhury's brother-in-law. His family members and relatives are in many position of the party. A section of the leaders and workers allege that Nuruddin Chowdhury favours his own relatives rather than those who have made sacrifices for the party.

Rejecting such allegations, Nuruddin Chowdhury said he upholds the party's ideals in his politics. He said that the allegations about trading posts for money were not true. His relatives secured their positions on their own merit.

Two decades ago, Awami League politics in the district revolved around the late Abu Taher, who had been the pourashava mayor twice. After Miah Golam Faruk and Nuruddin Chowdhury took over the reins, Abu Taher was sidelined. His name was not forwarded as mayoral candidate in the last pourashava polls. His son, former convener of district Jubo League AKM Salahuddin, was not given party nomination for the post of upazila parishad chairman and so became an independent candidate for the position. He too has been sidelined.

Syed Mozammel Huq alias Milan had been joint secretary general of the district committee for 18 years. He said that in the 22 November district Awami League council he had been the candidate for the post of general secretary. The council retained the existing committee president and general secretary. They dropped the names of many tried and test leaders and send the list of proposed names to the centre. He alleges that there was trading for the posts in the committee.

Former sports affair secretary of the district committee and former UP chairman of Sadar upazila's Duttapara, Ahsanul Kabir, said, "Lakshmipur AL is no longer about politics, it is all about buying and selling posts. Whoever has money is in Awami League, whoever doesn't have money is not needed by the party. During the UP election I was asked to pay money too. I couldn't pay and so my name was dropped from the list."

When asked about the matter, district Awami League president Golam Faruk, told Prothom Alo that a few leaders who weren't given posts were now lying. The party was now much more united that before.