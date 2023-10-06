AL and BNP inner conflicts sparked by nomination race

Officer secretary of upazila Awami League's dissolved committee, Shyamal Kanti Das, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the elections are ahead and the opposition has waged a movement too. It was very important to have had a committee at the moment. It is easier to assign responsibilities if there are district and union committees.

The rift between Mustafizur Rahman and other nomination aspirants is apparent too. South district vice president Mujibur Rahman CIP will seek nomination here. He had a support base in Banshkhali. Executive member of the same committee, nomination aspirant Abdullah Kabir Liton, is also in conflict with the member of parliament.

The last committee of the South's Lohagara upazila was formed in 2013. The president of the 71-member committee, Khorshed Alam, and its general secretary Md Salahuddin, are poles apart. The former is a follower of the central AL relief secretary Aminul Islam. The latter is of the office secretary and PM's special assistant Biplob Barua's camp. Speaking to Prothom Alo, senior vice president of the upazila committee and Sadar union chairman Nurussafar Chowdhury said, the committee is more or less inactive. There is a wide gap between the president and the secretary.

As in Lohagara, in Satkania too, the president Abdul Motaleb and Kutub Uddin Chowdhury are known in the area to be close to two central leaders. While is no apparent distance between these two, in the forthcoming election the incumbent MP Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi as well as two central leaders, Biplob Barua and Aminul Islam, are in the race for nomination. That has led to a three-way rivalry.

The Chandanaish upazila committee was formed in 2014. At the council back then, Zahidul Islam Jahangir was made president, defeating the present member of parliament Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, and Abu Ahmed became general secretary. But with party nomination, Nazrul Islam remained MP for two consecutive terms. He says he works along with the party leaders and activists.

Zahidul Islam Jahangir this time vies for nomination in that seat. South district AL general secretary Mofizur Rahman is also aspiring for nomination in that seat. There are several different streams in the organisational activities there.