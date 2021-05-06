Awami League leaders control the speedboats

It is the local Awami League leaders who control the speedboat business in Munshiganj and Madaripur. These speedboats operate illegally under their shelter. Extra fares are collected from the passengers by creating a syndicate. They even take lease of the ghats (jetties) at low prices.

The local administration, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Association (BIWTA) and some dishonest officials of the river police help them in these activities. No action has been taken against these illegal activities as the concerned officials get a certain portion of the money from the speedboat business.

These allegations have been revealed during conversations with the different sections of people affiliated with speedboat business. However, after the death of 26 people in a speedboat accident last Monday, concerned officials from the administration assured that necessary action would be taken against these illegal activities.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Shariatpur, Parvez Hasan told Prothom Alo that they would not allow any unauthorised speedboat to operate after the lockdown.