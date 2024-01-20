2 tourists die, 11 injured as jeep plunges into ditch in Bandarban

A jeep, with a group of female tourists on-board, has plunged into a hillside ditch along the Ruma-Boga Lake-Keokradong road in Bandarban, leaving two dead and 11 injured.

They were returning from Keokradong after enjoying scenic beauty of the hill under the arrangement of an orgainsation called Narir Chokhe Bishwo. Two of the injured are in a critical stage now.