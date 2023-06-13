Road accident deaths: Why can't police find the drivers  

A slogan stating that a road accident causes a lifetime of grief, is often found written on different vehicles and bus terminals. But no one in the government, no drivers, nor the investigating agencies seem to comprehend the essence of this slogan.

First thing to do after a road crash is to identify the causes. Find the driver if it was he who caused the accident. And if there were any faults in the vehicle, both the owner and driver have to take the blame.

On the other hand, if the crash is caused from road-mismanagement, it’s necessary to take action against people concerned.

Without fair investigation into each and every accident, it cannot be discerned who is responsible.