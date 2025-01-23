Joint forces deployed around Beximco factory and surroundings in Gazipur

Members of law enforcement agencies including the joint forces have been deployed at the Beximco Industrial Park, Grameen Fabrics factory and surrounding areas following incidents of vehicle vandalism and setting fire at the factory in Sarabo area of Gazipur city.

The protesting workers have not been spotted in the area since morning. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared at the ‘Grameen Fabrics’ factory that was affected in the fire.

No demonstrations were reported in the area till 9:00 am today, Thursday. The army, industrial police and regular police personnel have been deployed in front of the Grameen Fabrics factory in Sarabo area as well as in Jirani Bazar and Chakraborty areas of the city. Members of the law enforcement forces are patrolling these areas.