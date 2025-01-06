Garments workers block road for an hour in Gazipur demanding pay rise

The traffic movement on that road became normal again after 9:30 am. Meanwhile, the workers are continuing with their demonstration inside the factory.

One of the workers of the factory, Md Habib said, “Like other workers, new workers (less than a year into service) should also get a pay rise. Those who joined earlier do the same work as us. So why wouldn’t we get a pay rise?”

At around 10:30 am today, additional superintendent of industrial police in Gazipur Khalilur Rahman said that the workers had blocked the road for a brief period.

The traffic movement on Chandra-Nabinagar road is normal now. Additional law enforcement officers have been deployed at the scene, he added.