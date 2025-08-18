CMP commissioner’s walkie-talkie message leaked, a constable arrested
A police constable named Omi Das has been arrested on charges of leaking a walkie-talkie message from Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasib Aziz that was addressed to all CMP members. He was detained on Sunday night by Khulshi police station.
Omi Das, a constable of the police telecom unit, was on deputation at Khulshi Police Station. CMP’s additional deputy commissioner (media), Mahmuda Begum confirmed the news of the arrest to Prothom Alo.
On the night of 11 August, an officer of Bandar Police Station was injured in an attack by Awami League activists armed with sharp weapons. The following day on 12 August, Commissioner Hasib Aziz gave a directive over the police walkie-talkie network, instructing officers to open fire immediately if faced with armed attackers.
A video clip of this message spread on social media, causing unease among senior CMP officials. Police launched an investigation to identify who was responsible for the leak.
On 11 August, Awami League leaders and activists held a protest march near Ishan Mistri’s Hat, close to Saltgola Crossing in the city. Police arrived at the scene, where protesters attacked them, leaving Sub-Inspector Abu Sayeed of Bandar Police Station critically injured.
The following night, Commissioner Hasib Aziz issued verbal instructions on the walkie-talkie to all CMP members, stating, “As per the authority in place before 5 August 2024, all police patrol parties, mobile units, DB teams, and all forces will carry firearms.”
“No mobile party, patrol, DB team, or checkpoint unit will go out without firearms and live ammunition. No one will go out without live ammunition, arms, and proper gear, as per the pre–5 August authorisation,” he added.
He further said, “Rubber bullets alone are not enough. An SI from Bandar (Bandar police station) has been critically injured. On another occasion, it could be even worse. If a patrol or mobile unit faces a situation like this, they must not return without bodies.”
“If any weapon is drawn in front of a police patrol, I repeat, whether it is a sharp weapon or a firearm, the response will be gunfire, without question. Every officer has the personal right of self-defence under Sections 96 to 106 of the Penal Code. The moment a weapon is drawn, officers must open fire. The proper use of government-issued firearms must be ensured,” he added.