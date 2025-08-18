CMP commissioner’s walkie-talkie message leaked, a constable arrested

A police constable named Omi Das has been arrested on charges of leaking a walkie-talkie message from Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasib Aziz that was addressed to all CMP members. He was detained on Sunday night by Khulshi police station.

Omi Das, a constable of the police telecom unit, was on deputation at Khulshi Police Station. CMP’s additional deputy commissioner (media), Mahmuda Begum confirmed the news of the arrest to Prothom Alo.