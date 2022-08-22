Cops torture two teens tying to pole

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has withdrawn three police constables after a video of two children being abused by the police went viral on social media, reports UNB.

The withdrawn police constables are Md Mehedi, Md Mazhar, and Md Ahsan.

They were attached to CMP's Mansurabad Police Lines, said Md Shahadat Hussain, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of CMP.