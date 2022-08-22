Cops torture two teens tying to pole

"A probe committee has been formed and action will be taken after investigation," the police official added.
The incident took place at Lalkhan Bazar area under Khulshi Police Station in Chattogram town on Friday noon but the video went viral on Sunday.
In the video, two 13-year-old boys were seen tied to a pole and being physically abused by the police. At one point one of the boys had his head shaved by the policemen.
The victims, one of whom is a class seven student, live with their parents in Motijharna area of Lalkhan Bazar.
Locals said that often there are occurrences of theft in Lalkhan Bazar Magistrate Colony, Motijharna and its surrounding areas.
On Friday, those policemen were patrolling the area and they found three children including those two victims chitchatting near Lalkhan Bazar Government Primary School.
Later, those three constables chased the boys, detained two of them and took them to nearby Jilapi Pahar area. There they were tied to an iron pole, abused and one of their head was shaven off.
When contacted, Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulshi Police Station said he was on vacation that day so he is not aware of the incident.