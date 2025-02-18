Teesta River protection movement: Mass march begins
A mass march started from Teesta Bridge on Rangpur-Kurigram highway Tuesday morning with the demand of fair share of Teesta River water and implementation of a mega project in the Bangladesh section of the transborder river.
Thousands of local people have taken part in the march that began around 10:45 am, led by Teesta River Protection Movement’s chief coordinator Asadul Habib Dulu, also the organising secretary of Rangpur divisional unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The road march reached Kaunia in Rangpur from the Teesta bridge. There thousands of BNP leaders and activists joined the march under the leadership of district BNP convener Saiful Islam and Kaunia upazila BNP president Emdadul Haque Bhorosha.
Mahim Hasan, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Tambalpur union unit in Pirgachha of Rangpur, told Prothom Alo that the agriculture-based economy of greater Rangpur depends on the Teesta River water. India does not give water when it is required. And, they release water when it is not required and damage crops. “We all are united on the streets to save us from this situation. People of all the parties have joined the march.”
Various slogans are being chanted with the demand of fair share of Teesta River water and implementation of the Teesta mega project.
The mass road march reached Kaunia upazila about 3 kms away around 11:45 am. From there, the march will move towards the Teesta Bridge again.
The 48-hour programme started from Monday with the view to realise a fair share of Teesta River water and demand the implementation of Teesta mega project.
The programme took place at 11 different points of five districts through which the Teesta River has been flowing.
Alongside the BNP leaders and activists, thousands of people gathered on either side of the Teesta river turning the rallies into places of festivities in greater Rangpur.
Today’s events
It was said on behalf of the Teesta River Protection Movement that after the mass road march, the demonstrators will get down the bank of the river and show placards.
Later, BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman will join virtually all 11 sit-ins and address the programmes. Besides, documentaries and films will be screened.
Central BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed are likely to attend the programme.