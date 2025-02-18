Teesta River protection movement: Mass march begins

A mass march started from Teesta Bridge on Rangpur-Kurigram highway Tuesday morning with the demand of fair share of Teesta River water and implementation of a mega project in the Bangladesh section of the transborder river.

Thousands of local people have taken part in the march that began around 10:45 am, led by Teesta River Protection Movement’s chief coordinator Asadul Habib Dulu, also the organising secretary of Rangpur divisional unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The road march reached Kaunia in Rangpur from the Teesta bridge. There thousands of BNP leaders and activists joined the march under the leadership of district BNP convener Saiful Islam and Kaunia upazila BNP president Emdadul Haque Bhorosha.