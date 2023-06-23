CU suspends 2 BCL leaders for assault on a journalist

The Chittagong University (CU) authority on Thursday suspended two leaders of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) for six months on the allegation of beating up a campus correspondent of an online news portal on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The Board of Residence Health and Disciplinary Committee, headed by vice-chancellor Prof Shireen Akhter, announced the punishment on Thursday.

Confirming their suspension, CU proctor Mohammad NUrul Azim Sikdar said the probe committee submitted the investigation report on Wednesday night and the decision was made in a virtual meeting of the committee Thursday.