One dies in clash between police and workers in Gazipur

A worker has died as apparel workers locked into clashes with police during the ongoing demonstration for wages on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Bason Road area of Gazipur on Monday, industry police said.
The deceased was identified as Russell Hawlader, 22, from Sadar upazila of Jhalakati. He worked at an apparel factory in Gazipur.
Gazipur Industrial police-2 superintendent of police Sarwar Alam said, “We heard a worker succumbed to injuries, but the details of the worker are yet to be ascertained.”
Sources of industrial police and factories said workers of several factories had gone on work abstention and demonstrated on highways in Mouchak and Telirchar areas of Kaliakair, Gazipur since 23 October demanding a rise in minimum wage to Tk 23,000.
The protest later spread out to Konabari, Kashimpur, Nawjuor, Bhogra, Bason Road, Maleker Bari Rowshan Road and Chandana Chowrasta areas of Gazipur city.
On Monday, workers began demonstrating from Nawjuor, Naljani and Maleker Bari of Gazipur city. At one stage, workers vandalised 15-16 vehicles in the Bashor Road area and set a police vehicle on fire. Later, police fired teargas and flash bangs to disperse the protesting workers.
Chases and counter-chases took place between police and workers, leaving several workers including Russell Mia. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Gazipur where Russell Mia succumbed to his injures.
Meanwhile, movement of vehicles started slowly on Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka Mymensingh highway after police brought the situation under control around 12:45pm
Police official Sarwar Alam said a number of police have been deployed to keep apparel workers under control.