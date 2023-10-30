One dies in clash between police and workers in Gazipur

A worker has died as apparel workers locked into clashes with police during the ongoing demonstration for wages on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Bason Road area of Gazipur on Monday, industry police said.

The deceased was identified as Russell Hawlader, 22, from Sadar upazila of Jhalakati. He worked at an apparel factory in Gazipur.

Gazipur Industrial police-2 superintendent of police Sarwar Alam said, “We heard a worker succumbed to injuries, but the details of the worker are yet to be ascertained.”