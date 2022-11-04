Bhashani university VC freed from confinement after 52 hrs

Employees of the university besieged him on Wednesday around 9:00am to press home their 14-point demand, including making the jobs of 22 third grade employees permanent. After confining him, the third grade employees observed a sit-in programme in front of the VC office.

Around 10:00am on Friday, nearly 200 students of the university came to the VC office with a procession. The employees left the office seeing the procession. Following that the students opened the locks of the VC office and requested the VC to come out. Though the VC didn’t come out at that time, he prayed Juma with the students at the mosque.