Barishal logs highest single-day Covid cases

Barishal division on Tuesday morning logged as many as 879 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the division's highest single-day spike this year.

Of the 879 new cases in the division, 492 are from Barishal district alone. So far, 10,104 people have been infected with Covid-19 in this district.

Besides, 15 more Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Barisal division in the past 24 hours, officials said.