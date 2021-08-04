Barishal to open separate Covid unit for pregnant women

Twenty beds will be added to each Upazila Health Complex in nine upazilas of the district for treating Covid patients, he added.

“Two more 300-bed private hospitals will also be turned into corona hospitals to reduce the huge pressure of Covid patients on the already-stretched Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital,” the health director said.

These decisions were taken at a virtual meeting with the divisional committee of the health ministry, in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the division, said Basudev.

Barishal deputy commissioner Jashim Uddin Haider presided over the meeting held on Monday.