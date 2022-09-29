Law enforcing agencies yet to trace Rohingya youth

Law enforcing agencies are yet to trace Rohingya youth who was seen in a video with holding a pistol and confessing the murder of Rohingya Majhi (leader) at the Ukhiya shelter centre in Cox’s Bazar.

The youth named Hashim could not be traced till Thursday noon.

According to the video, Hashim is the son of late Abdul Jabber at the 18th shelter centre of block-3 west of Palangkhali union of Ukhiya.

The video, which became viral through Facebook on Wednesday, stirred huge uproar.

Syed Harun-or- Rashid, captain and additional deputy inspector general (additional DIG) of 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBN), who is in charge of security of Rohingya camps, told Prothom Alo that since the video message was published, APBN went into the field in search of Mohammad Hashim. Hashim could not be traced till this afternoon. The video seems contrived. There is no reason to accept that Hashim's statement is correct. They are working to find the cause. Those whose names appeared in the video are also being investigated.