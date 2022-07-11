BCL leader shot over sharing lease money at Noakhali cattle market

A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has sustained gunshot wounds following a skirmish over sharing the lease money of a cattle market in Sonaimuri of Noakhali.

Rifatul Islam, a member of BCL’s Sonaimuri upazila unit, was shot in the leg at Ward 5 in the municipality around 9:00 pm on Sunday.

Locals said the Sonaimuri High School grounds were leased out to six BCL leaders, including Rifat, to set up the cattle market. But an argument broke out among them over sharing the earnings from the hasil (market charge collected from the sellers).