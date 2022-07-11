BCL leader shot over sharing lease money at Noakhali cattle market

A group, led by Sonaimuri upazila BCL former general secretary Rasel Mahmud, attacked Rifat in front of Madina building of the municipality when he was returning home from Sonamani market. They shot Rifat in the leg, said the witnesses.
Rifat was taken to the upazila health complex and later was shifted to Noakhali General Hospital.
Shyamal Uddin, general secretary of Sonaimuri upazila BCL, said Rasel was expelled from the organisation few days ago. He along with his associates attacked Rifat and shot him.
However, Rasel ruled out the allegation and said he is not aware of the shooting and a faction is spreading propaganda against him.
Harun-Or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Sonaimuri police station, said they visited the spot. No complaint was lodged in the incident, but the police are looking into it.