BGB to be deployed in Barishal over attack on UNO’s residence

Authorities have decided to deploy members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Barishal city to keep the law and order situation under control over the incident of an attack on Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer’s (UNO) residence on Wednesday night.

Police and Rapid Action Battallion (RAB) patrol has been intensified in the city as tension prevails.

District administration sources said 10 platoon BGB men are on the way and they will reach Barishal city by night. The local administration also sought 10 executive magistrates to accompany the BGB men. Eight of them have already reached the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Barishal Jasim Uddin Haider confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Thursday evening.