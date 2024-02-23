Construction of embankment without land acquisition in Koyra, Khulna

Abdul Kalam Gazi is a fisherman and lives in Jorshing village in Dakshin Bedkashi union of Koyra upazila. He bought 15 decimals of land adjacent to the embankment of the Shakbaria river and built a house there in 1992. Since then, he has been living with his family there. Now an embankment is being built on his land. The construction has already been started, but land has not yet been acquired. As a result, he has not got compensation.

Abul Kalam Gazi said, "I have been asked to remove my house. I have no other land. If the government takes this land, the authorities will give compensation. But we have not got. I don't know whether we will get any compensation or not. I have no money and land to build another house."

Like Abul Kalam Gazi, Yunus Sardar is facing the same crisis. While removing his thatched house, he said, "I bought 12 decimals of land and built the house. Contractors and Water Development Board (WDB) officials asked me to remove the house. However, I have not got any notice for land acquisition."