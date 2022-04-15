Biman cancels Saidpur-Dhaka flight due to technical problems

One of the passengers Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Adabor in Dhaka, said, he had gone to Banglabandha to take part in a development work of BGB. Due to an emergency, he booked a flight to Dhaka that night. After all the passengers boarded the flight, the technical problems were announced. At first they were asked to wait 30 minutes but till 10:30 PM the airport authorities didn’t do anything.

Airport authorities later checked 26 of the passengers into a local residential hotel, Eco Heritage Hotel and Restaurant. The general manager of the hotel Masud Rana said, Biman Bangladesh Airlines officials made the bookings for 26 passengers. At 11:30 PM the passengers checked into their rooms. There were women and children among the passengers. Five officials including a pilot also stayed in the hotel.