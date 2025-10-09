RMG exports achieve 4.79pc growth in July-September of FY26
The export of Ready-Made Garment (RMG) items showed a positive trend during the July-September trimester of the current fiscal year (FY26) fetching USD 9.97 billion, a marginal increase of 4.79 per cent.
According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB's) recently published country-wise export data for Bangladesh for July-September in 2025-26, the European Union remains the key market, accounting for 47.60 per cent of total RMG exports, valued at USD 4.75 billion.
Exports to the United States were USD 2.01 billion (20.18 per cent), while Canada and the UK contributed USD 336.70 million (3.38 per cent) and USD 1.22 billion (12.23 per cent), respectively.
Year-over-year growth in RMG exports showed increases of 3.64 per cent for the EU, 8.60 per cent for the USA, and 13.63 per cent for Canada. The UK saw a modest growth of 6.74 per cent.
Bangladesh's RMG exports also saw only a 0.77 per cent rise in non-traditional markets; the knitwear sector has shown a growth of 4.31 per cent, with the woven sector also experiencing an increase of 5.41 per cent.