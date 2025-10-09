RMG exports achieve 4.79pc growth in July-September of FY26

The export of Ready-Made Garment (RMG) items showed a positive trend during the July-September trimester of the current fiscal year (FY26) fetching USD 9.97 billion, a marginal increase of 4.79 per cent.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB's) recently published country-wise export data for Bangladesh for July-September in 2025-26, the European Union remains the key market, accounting for 47.60 per cent of total RMG exports, valued at USD 4.75 billion.