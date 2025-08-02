RMG business: New prospects in the US market

Just before the counter-tariff was set to take effect on 31 July, US President Donald Trump announced the final tariff rates on several countries, including Bangladesh. The counter-tariff on Bangladeshi products was reduced from 35 per cent to 20 per cent. The president also extended the implementation deadline for this reciprocal tariff by one week, setting it for 7 August.

Mohammad Abdus Salam, Managing Director (MD) of Asian-Daff Group, one of the top exporters of Bangladeshi products to the US, told Prothom Alo, “The reduction of the reciprocal-tariff from 35 to 20 per cent is a huge relief. With tariffs now similar to those on our competitor countries, we’ll be able to stay in the competition.”

SM Abu Tayeb, MD of Chattogram-based Independent Apparels, told Prothom Alo, “Although the counter-tariff is now on par with our competitors, we still need to reduce business costs to remain competitive. Sadly, at a time when we need to cut expenses, port charges and fees at private depots are being increased. If we want to stay competitive, the burden of such internal costs must now be addressed.”