BNP leader comes under attack in Natore, public rally postponed

Four hours before BNP's public rally in Natore, the party's district member secretary, Rahim Newaz, was subjected to an attack.

Miscreants beat him up with rods and sticks at Chowk Badyanath Gurpatti area of the town at around 5:00am on Monday.

BNP has alleged Awami League men have carried out the attack on Rahim Newaz on the way to the party office to prepare for the public rally.

Denying the allegation, Awami League said the attack might have been carried out due to internal feud of BNP.

Following the incident, Awami League leaders and activists were seen to show down in the town on motorbikes with sticks.