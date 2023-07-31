BNP leader comes under attack in Natore, public rally postponed

Four hours before BNP's public rally in Natore, the party's district member secretary, Rahim Newaz, was subjected to an attack.
Miscreants beat him up with rods and sticks at Chowk Badyanath Gurpatti area of the town at around 5:00am on Monday.
BNP has alleged Awami League men have carried out the attack on Rahim Newaz on the way to the party office to prepare for the public rally.
Denying the allegation, Awami League said the attack might have been carried out due to internal feud of BNP.
Following the incident, Awami League leaders and activists were seen to show down in the town on motorbikes with sticks.
BNP has alleged Awami League men have carried out the attack on Rahim Newaz on the way to the party office to prepare for the public rally.
BNP leader Rahim Newaz in a critical condition has been taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. District BNP convener Shahidul Islam has said the prescheduled public rally has been postponed following the incident.
BNP sources said as part of the decision of the BNP's central unit, the party's local unit planned to hold a rally in front of the party office at Alaipur in the town at 9:00am.
As part of the preparation of the rally, BNP member secretary Rahim Newaz was going to the party office from his home at Sadar upazila's Chhatni village.
Miscreants carried out an attack on him as he reached Chowk Badyanath Gurpatti area. He was thrown on the street after being beaten with sticks and rods. The miscreants fled when he lost conscious. Later, local people rescued him and sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
BNP leaders and activists took shelter in the district office as the news of assaulting member secretary spread. They were not seen to come out. However, a large number of police were deployed in front of the office.
At the time, 15-20 Awami League leaders and activists carrying sticks were prowling in front of BNP office on motorbikes.
District BNP member Farhad Ali Dewan Shahin blamed Awami League leaders and activists for the incident.
He said the attack was carried out on Rahim Newaz in a bid to kill him. He was going to the party office to join the public rally. He condemned the incident.
BNP men may carry out this incident due to previous enmity, he said adding 'we will resist if anyone tries to unleash anarchy in the town.'
District BNP convener Shahidul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they are now busy with the treatment of Rahim Newaz. They have postponed the public rally to avoid any untoward incident, he added.
District Awami League general secretary Shariful Islam alias Ramzan said the allegation of BNP is untrue. He also said Awami League leaders and activists were not present in the spot.
BNP men may carry out this incident due to previous enmity, he said adding 'we will resist if anyone tries to unleash anarchy in the town.'
Natore Sadar police station officer-in-charge Nasim Ahhmad said police were sent to the spot after receiving news of attack on BNP member secretary. The attackers were not found and nobody filed any complaint with the police station.
The police official said they would take steps if they get any complaint.