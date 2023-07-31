Political rallies in Dhaka: Where and when

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are planning public rallies in cities and districts across the country, including Dhaka. Their main objective is to demand the government's resignation.

BNP will organise a public meeting at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Monday at 3:00 pm, with the party's general secretary, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, as the chief guest.

The six-party alliance of Ganatantra Mancha will hold a rally at Purana Paltan intersection on today at 11:00 am, followed by district-level programmes on Tuesday.