Political rallies in Dhaka: Where and when

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are planning public rallies in cities and districts across the country, including Dhaka. Their main objective is to demand the government's resignation.
BNP will organise a public meeting at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Monday at 3:00 pm, with the party's general secretary, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, as the chief guest.
The six-party alliance of Ganatantra Mancha will hold a rally at Purana Paltan intersection on today at 11:00 am, followed by district-level programmes on Tuesday.
Additionally, like-minded nationalist parties and the Labour Party will hold a programme in front of Al Razi Complex in Purana Paltan on Monday.
AL on high alert
The ruling Awami League is on high alert, instructing its leaders and activists to be vigilant in all districts and cities during the BNP's public gatherings.
Awami League leaders and affiliated organisations will be on alert in various areas of the capital, Dhaka.