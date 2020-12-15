Bodies of 6 including bridegroom recovered as trawler capsizes in Meghna

Bodies of six people, including three children and bridegroom, recovered and many remain missing after a trawler carrying a wedding party of around 50 people capsized in Meghna river in Hatia upazila of Noakhali on Tuesday afternoon.

The trawler sank near the Chairman Ghat in the upazila around 1:30pm, said the upazila administration and local people.

The upazila administration said the Dhalchar-bound trawler from Keringchar in Chanandi union of the upazila capsized due to strong current and sank in the river in the afternoon. Some 25-30 people managed to swam ashore with the help of the fishermen fishing in the river. The sunken trawler was also recovered from the river with the help of local people.