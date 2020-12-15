Bodies of 6 including bridegroom recovered as trawler capsizes in Meghna

Bodies of six people, including three children and bridegroom, recovered and many remain missing after a trawler carrying a wedding party of around 50 people capsized in Meghna river in Hatia upazila of Noakhali on Tuesday afternoon.
The trawler sank near the Chairman Ghat in the upazila around 1:30pm, said the upazila administration and local people.
The upazila administration said the Dhalchar-bound trawler from Keringchar in Chanandi union of the upazila capsized due to strong current and sank in the river in the afternoon. Some 25-30 people managed to swam ashore with the help of the fishermen fishing in the river. The sunken trawler was also recovered from the river with the help of local people.
Hatia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Imran Hossain told Prothom Alo that there were around 50 people in the trawler. They could recover six bodies until filing of this report around 5:30pm.
Five of the deceased were identified as Taslima Akhter, 21, Asma Akhter, 19, Afrima Akhter alias Lamia, 2, Lily Akhter 8, and Hosne Ara Begum, 5.
Hatia police station officer-in-charge Abul Khayer said they are not certain about the number of people in the trawler. However, river police alongside them have been working to find the missing people.