Bodies of missing AIUB student, cousin found after 8 days

The bodies of a missing private university student and her cousin have been recovered eight days after a boat capsized in the Padma river in Rajshahi, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased are Sadia Islam Suchona, a third semester BBA student of American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB) and her cousin Rimon, 14.

Sadia lived in Dhanmondi area of ​​Dhaka while her cousin Rimon is from Naogaon.