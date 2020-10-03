Bodies of missing AIUB student, cousin found after 8 days

The bodies of a missing private university student and her cousin have been recovered eight days after a boat capsized in the Padma river in Rajshahi, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased are Sadia Islam Suchona, a third semester BBA student of American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB) and her cousin Rimon, 14.
Sadia lived in Dhanmondi area of Dhaka while her cousin Rimon is from Naogaon.
A boat carrying 13 passengers sank in the river on 25 September. Eleven people were rescued with the help of locals but Sadia and Rimon went missing
Local people found the bodies floating near the spot the boat capsized at Nabaganga in Paba upazila of the district on Saturday morning and informed police.
They came to visit their uncle Jalal Uddin’s house in Kholabona area of Paba upazila of Rajshahi and went on a boat trip to Padma.
The local administration stopped the rescue operation on the third day as no bodies were found.
Police are yet to arrest anyone in the case filed over the incident.
Rajshahi Naval Police constable Shariful Islam filed a case against three, including two boat owners, with Damkura police station in the city on 26 September.