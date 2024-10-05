Oil tanker catches fire in Chattogram, one killed, 47 rescued; sabotage suspected

The fire erupted on the MT Banglar Sourav at around 12:30 am, just hours before it was set to dock at the port’s Dolphin Oil Jetty to unload its cargo of 11,000 tonnes of fuel oil.

Speaking at a press conference at the BSC office on Saturday morning, its managing director Commodore Mahmudul Malek said the suspicion of sabotage cannot be ruled out, as a suspicious boat had passed by the tanker before sparks were seen in four separate areas of the deck.

He also said an eight-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.