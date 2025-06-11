Jubo Dal activist killed in BNP factional clash over BCL leader's release

A clash broke out between two factions of the BNP while attempting to free a leader of the banned organisation Chhatra League, who had been detained by local residents in Rupganj of Narayanganj. During the incident, a Jubo Dal activist was shot and later died from his injuries.

The activist passed away Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The clash and shooting had occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Majhipara area.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Bhuiyan, 35, a businessman from Bhulta Majhipara in Rupganj. His brother, Badal Bhuiyan, is the organising secretary of the Bhulta union unit of Jubo Dal. Mamun was also involved in Jubo Dal politics. His death was confirmed by inspector Faruk, in charge of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.