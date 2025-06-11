Jubo Dal activist killed in BNP factional clash over BCL leader's release
A clash broke out between two factions of the BNP while attempting to free a leader of the banned organisation Chhatra League, who had been detained by local residents in Rupganj of Narayanganj. During the incident, a Jubo Dal activist was shot and later died from his injuries.
The activist passed away Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The clash and shooting had occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Majhipara area.
The deceased was identified as Mamun Bhuiyan, 35, a businessman from Bhulta Majhipara in Rupganj. His brother, Badal Bhuiyan, is the organising secretary of the Bhulta union unit of Jubo Dal. Mamun was also involved in Jubo Dal politics. His death was confirmed by inspector Faruk, in charge of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Following the incident, Mamun’s brother, Badal Bhuiyan, filed a case at the police station on Tuesday night, accusing 16 named individuals and 13 unidentified others for the murder.
According to the case statement and several eyewitnesses, Sabbir Hossain, the former organising secretary of the Bhulta union unit of Chhatra League, was detained by local residents in the Majhipara area of Rupganj upazila on Tuesday afternoon. Supporters of Badal Bhuiyan were also present and attempted to take Sabbir toward Badal’s house.
At that time, Zahidul Islam alias Babu, the former publicity secretary of Narayanganj district Chhatra Dal, arrived at the scene with his followers. When Zahidul and his group tried to free Sabbir, a clash erupted between them and Badal’s supporters.
During the confrontation, Zahidul reportedly fired at least five rounds, one of which struck Mamun. Zahidul and his group then fled the scene as locals gave chase. Mamun was later rescued and taken to the hospital, where he eventually died.
Sabbir, who had earlier been beaten by a mob, was also rescued and admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital).
Several local BNP leaders and activists have confirmed that there is a division within the party's ranks in Rupganj. One faction is led by Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan Dipu, a member of the BNP’s executive committee and joint convener of the district BNP, while the other faction is led by Kazi Moniruzzaman, also a member of the executive committee and former president of the district BNP. Badal Bhuiyan is aligned with Mostafizur's group, while Zahidul is a follower of Kazi Moniruzzaman’s faction. A longstanding rivalry exists between the supporters of Badal and Zahidul over local dominance.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning, Badal Bhuiyan said, “Zahidul’s uncle, Mahbubur Rahman, is the convener of the district unit of the Swechchhasebak Dal. Zahidul himself is a Chhatra Dal leader.
Influenced by his uncle, he has become increasingly reckless since 5 August. He has been sheltering Chhatra League and Jubo League cadres, taking control of their weapons, and forming a group known locally as the ‘Babu Bahini.’ This group is involved in drug dealing and extortion. The Chhatra League leader (Sabbir) who was caught by locals yesterday is a member of the Babu Bahini.
However, Zahidul Islam denied all allegations, saying, “I heard that people had caught Chhatra League’s Sabbir and there was some gunfire. But I was not there—I was at home.”
Mehedi Islam, senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Narayanganj District (Circle Ga), stated, “Mamun’s brother, Badal Bhuiyan, filed a case on Tuesday night naming 16 individuals and accusing 13 unidentified others in connection with the shooting. Zahidul Islam has been named the prime accused. As the gunshot victim has died, the case will be updated accordingly. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused and recover weapons.”