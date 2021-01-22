BSF detains Bangladeshi along Naogaon border

Prothom Alo English Desk

India's Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Bangladeshi man from along Naogaon's Porsha upazila border on Friday morning, reports UNB.

Naogaon 16 Border Guard Bangladesh commander lieutenant colonel Md Rejaul Kabir said Mosharraf Hossain, 35, slipped into India in the morning to smuggle cattle but members of Kedaripra BSF camp caught him.

Kabir said they wrote to BSF for flag meeting to get him back.

At the meeting, BSF said Mosharraf was detained for trespassing and he is currently in custody of Kedaripara BSF camp.

BGB said the BSF would inform them on Saturday whether Mosharraf would be handed over to Bangladeshi border guards or to local police.

Mosharraf, hailing from Naogaon's Niyamatpur upazila, was the son-in-law of one Sajimul Islam of Porsha upazila. He used to live with his in-laws.

