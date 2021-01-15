BSF kills Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and locals said, Abul Kalam and five-six other cattle traders went to India’s Doradabri village. They came face-to-face with a patrol team of BSF Doradabri camp on their way back with cattle. Kalam was shot in throat and head when BSF members opened fired on them. Kalam died of excessive bleeding.

61 BGB battalion’s Jhalongi BGB camp’s nayek subedar Jalal and local union parishad member Hossain Ali confirmed the death of Kalam.

Suman Kumar Mahanta, officer in charge of Patgram police station, said the body has been brought to police station. The body would be sent to Lalmonirhat sadar hospital for autopsy.