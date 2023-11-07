Bullet-hit BNP leader dies, 42 leaders and activists sued

Deceased Jagir Hossain, 38, was an assistant organising secretary to Ward no. 1 of Jaliapalong union.

Jagir’s nephew Shihab Uddin confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

He said his uncle sustained a bullet injury at his belly during the attack and was admitted to CMCH. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment there.

Police and local people said deceased Jagir Hossain is the accused no. 14 in the case filed by RAB at Ukhia police station this morning. Many unnamed people were also made accused in the case.

Local sources said the incident of attack took place on Sunday midnight when the RAB patrol team went to Painasia village in Jaliapalong union to arrest Ukhia upazila unit BNP’s general secretary Sultan Mahmud Chowdhury and others accused in a sabotage case.