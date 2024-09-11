Cops strike in Chandpur, protesting attack inside police station

Policemen at the Chandpur Model Police Station abstained from regular activities on Tuesday in protest of an attack on a sub-inspector (SI) inside the police station the previous day.

A group of people, taking a cue from an incident on the previous day, entered the police station and attacked sub-inspector Abdul Samad on Monday. During the attack, the officer-in-charge (OC), Alamgir Hossain, fell ill and was later taken to Dhaka for better treatment.