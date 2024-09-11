Cops strike in Chandpur, protesting attack inside police station
Policemen at the Chandpur Model Police Station abstained from regular activities on Tuesday in protest of an attack on a sub-inspector (SI) inside the police station the previous day.
A group of people, taking a cue from an incident on the previous day, entered the police station and attacked sub-inspector Abdul Samad on Monday. During the attack, the officer-in-charge (OC), Alamgir Hossain, fell ill and was later taken to Dhaka for better treatment.
Over the incident, SI Abdul Samad filed a case with the police station on Wednesday, naming 10 accused and an additional 80 to 100 anonymous individuals.
According to the case statement, local Awami League leader Masuma Begum had lodged a complaint with the police station on Sunday regarding a land dispute on Koralia Road in the district town.
When the sub-inspector visited the location on Monday, an altercation broke out between the complainant and local BNP leader Mosharraf Hawladar in his presence. At one point, loyalists of the BNP leader harassed Masuma Begum’s daughter with sticks and other local weapons.
On information, a group of students, who are friends of the daughter, went to the spot but were attacked in the presence of the policemen. The police later managed to disperse both groups.
Meanwhile, Masuma Begum’s loyalists went to the police station, dragged the sub-inspector out, and beat him there. The situation was brought under control after nearly three hours, through the intervention of OC Alamgir Hossain.
On Tuesday morning, the same group of people went to the police station and created chaos there. At one point, OC Alamgir Hossain fell sick and was immediately taken to Chandpur Sadar Hospital. He was later transferred to the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Sudipto Roy, the acting superintendent of police in Chandpur, said they are looking into the incident, and will take legal actions as per directives from higher authorities.