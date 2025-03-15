Three killed in Gazipur road crash
Three people were killed and another was injured when a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Kaliakoir-Phulbaria road at Namashulai in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur district today, Saturday.
One of the deceased was identified as Obaidul while the identities of two others could not be confirmed yet.
The accident occurred around 8:00 am when the truck crashed into the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving three people dead on the spot and another injured, said Quamrul Hasan, sub-inspector of Kaliakoir Police Station.
The injured were taken to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex, he added.