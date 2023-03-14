5 injured in clash between Daffodil University students, locals

At least five people were injured after clashes erupted between Daffodil International University students and locals in Savar’s Ashulia Union on Monday, reports UNB.

Over 100 shops were vandalised and looted during the clashes. The clash broke out at around 10.00pm on Monday in Ashulia’s Gauripur and Kumkumari area.

Later, police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.