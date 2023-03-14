5 injured in clash between Daffodil University students, locals

Hossain Ali, a member of ward no. 4 of Ashulia union parishad, said that the clash broke out when a Daffodil International University student locked into an altercation with the locals following a collision between his motorcycle and a Leguna at Gauripur’s Battala area.
“Later, at around 10:00 pm, the student went to the Daffodil campus in the Dattapara area and informed the other students about the matter. Hundreds of students came together and attacked more than 100 shops in the Gauripur and Kumkumari areas and vandalised and looted them,” Ali said.
The identity of the student whose motorcycle was involved in the collision is still to be confirmed. Ashulia police said the matter is being investigated.