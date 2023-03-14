Local News

5 injured in clash between Daffodil University students, locals

Prothom Alo English Desk
File photo

At least five people were injured after clashes erupted between Daffodil International University students and locals in Savar’s Ashulia Union on Monday, reports UNB.

Over 100 shops were vandalised and looted during the clashes.  The clash broke out at around 10.00pm on Monday in Ashulia’s Gauripur and Kumkumari area.

Later, police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

Hossain Ali, a member of ward no. 4 of Ashulia union parishad, said that the clash broke out when a Daffodil International University student locked into an altercation with the locals following a collision between his motorcycle and a Leguna at Gauripur’s Battala area.

“Later, at around 10:00 pm, the student went to the Daffodil campus in the Dattapara area and informed the other students about the matter. Hundreds of students came together and attacked more than 100 shops in the Gauripur and Kumkumari areas and vandalised and looted them,” Ali said.

The identity of the student whose motorcycle was involved in the collision is still to be confirmed.  Ashulia police said the matter is being investigated.

