Case against Quader Mirza headed to speedy trial tribunal

Prothom Alo English Desk
Abdul Quader Mirza
Abdul Quader MirzaFile Photo

A Noakhali court has refused to accept a case filed against Basurhat Municipality Mayor Quader Mirza, the younger brother of Awami League secretary general Obaidul Quader, who has emerged into the spotlight of national politics recently, reports UNB.

Although it started with his stating some strong opinions mostly to do with local politics in Noakhali, last week it descended into farcical intraparty violence that left one person dead and several nursing gunshot wounds, after Mirza’s men beat the Upazila AL president, freedom fighter Khizir Hayat Khan.

Upazila vice chairman Arjuman Parveen Runu, also Khizir’s wife, filed a case accusing 97 named and several unnamed for the violence inflicted on her husband.

Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate SM Mosleuddin Nizam on Monday returned the case as the plaintiff’s lawyer cannot argue cases filed under the speedy trial act in his court.

It will now be filed in the court of Noakhali speedy trial senior judicial magistrate Shoaib Uddin Khan on Tuesday, confirmed plaintiff’s lawyer advocate Md. Harunur Rashid Hawlader.

He added that the court had returned the case as it did not have jurisdiction to try cases under the speedy trial law.

