Case against Quader Mirza headed to speedy trial tribunal

Upazila vice chairman Arjuman Parveen Runu, also Khizir’s wife, filed a case accusing 97 named and several unnamed for the violence inflicted on her husband.

Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate SM Mosleuddin Nizam on Monday returned the case as the plaintiff’s lawyer cannot argue cases filed under the speedy trial act in his court.

It will now be filed in the court of Noakhali speedy trial senior judicial magistrate Shoaib Uddin Khan on Tuesday, confirmed plaintiff’s lawyer advocate Md. Harunur Rashid Hawlader.

He added that the court had returned the case as it did not have jurisdiction to try cases under the speedy trial law.