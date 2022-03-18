Local News

Certain group out to taint govt's image by hiking prices: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Friday said a group of people is trying to tarnish the image of the government by hiking the prices of daily essentials.

The education minister was talking to journalists after inaugurating a 4-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the 250 bed Chandpur General Hospital.

She said the government is trying its level best to keep the prices within the purchasing capacity of the people but some dishonest people are trying to foil them.

“There are ministries and agencies of the government to keep an eye on price hikes and through them the situation will remain under control,” said Dipu Moni.

Replying to another question, Dipu Moni said, “A national policy is being formulated so that educational institutes can operate classes both online and offline during the Covid-19 pandemic situation.”

“We will be able to hand it to the prime minister this month,” she said.

Chandpur additional deputy commissioner Imtiaz Hossain, supervisor of Chandpur General Hospital AKM Mahbubur Rahman, superintendent of Chandpur police Milon Mehmud and others were present at the programme.

