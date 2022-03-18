Certain group out to taint govt's image by hiking prices: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Friday said a group of people is trying to tarnish the image of the government by hiking the prices of daily essentials.

The education minister was talking to journalists after inaugurating a 4-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the 250 bed Chandpur General Hospital.

She said the government is trying its level best to keep the prices within the purchasing capacity of the people but some dishonest people are trying to foil them.