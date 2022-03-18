Certain group out to taint govt's image by hiking prices: Dipu Moni

“There are ministries and agencies of the government to keep an eye on price hikes and through them the situation will remain under control,” said Dipu Moni.
Replying to another question, Dipu Moni said, “A national policy is being formulated so that educational institutes can operate classes both online and offline during the Covid-19 pandemic situation.”
“We will be able to hand it to the prime minister this month,” she said.
Chandpur additional deputy commissioner Imtiaz Hossain, supervisor of Chandpur General Hospital AKM Mahbubur Rahman, superintendent of Chandpur police Milon Mehmud and others were present at the programme.