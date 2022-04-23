Charging extra Tk 100 to 500 alleged

There have been allegations of taking extra money for return tickets of those who are going home from Dhaka on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

Passengers have complained that the bus owners and their egencies have increased the minimum fare by Tk 100 and maximum by Tk 500 per ticket.

However, the bus owners have denied the allegations of taking extra fare from the passengers. Enamul Haque, owner of Royal Express, a bus ply on the Dhaka-Chuadanga route, said they are taking the fare fixed by the government for the tickets of the chair coaches.