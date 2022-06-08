Chattogram container depot fire: Another worker dies under treatment

Masud had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours, said Harunur Rashid of the hospital.

Masud’s body will be handed over to his family later in the day, said assistant sub-inspector Alauddin, in-charge of CMCH police outpost.

Meanwhile, the condition of several victims, who sustained burn injuries in the fire, is critical, said deputy commissioner Mominur Rahman.

Initially at least 41 people, including firefighters, died in the fire that broke out at BM Container Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram on Saturday night. Explosions also occurred at the depot following the fire.