Chattogram EC official dies of Covid-19

An official of election commission in Chattogram died at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday, three days after testing positive for Covid-19, reports UNB.

Ataur Rahman, 45, was an election officer with the Chattogram EC district office.

He died while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka hospital, said Md Kamrul Alam, the additional election officer of Chattogram.

Ataur was flown to Dhaka for treatment on 25 March after he complained of breathing difficulties and had high fever and cold. He was tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on 29 March, Kamrul Alam said.