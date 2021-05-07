Child killed in Jhenaidah fire

A seven-month-old child was killed in a fire at Vadalidanga village in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Tanisha, daughter of Ibrahim Hossain of the same village.

Nasir Uddin Malita, chairman of Ganna union parishad, said a fire broke out in the house of day laborer Ibrahim around 10:30am. It spread to other houses and burnt down three.



