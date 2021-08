“He has been missing since Wednesday noon. He was last spotted catching fish in the Bay of Bengal,” said Safiul Kabir, officer-in-charge of the Banshkhali police station.

The Chinese national, along with his colleagues, went to the site adjacent to the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning for pipe installation work. His colleagues informed police about his disappearance around 2.30pm.

“We have begun operations to find him out,” the OC added.