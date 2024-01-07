Boat supporter hacked to death beside polling centre in Munshiganj

A supporter of Awami League nominated candidate for Munshiganj-3 constituency (Sadar and Gajaria), Mrinal Kanti Das has been hacked to death right beside a poling centre.
The killing took place in Tengor area under Mirkadim municipality of the Sadar upazila around 10:00am today, Sunday. Superintendent of police (SP) in Munshiganj, Mohhamad Aslam Khan has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
The deceased person, Md Zillur Rahman, is the vice-president of Mirkadim municipality Sramik League. His family alleged that the supporters of independent candidate Md Faisal, contesting with the scissors symbol, killed him.
SP Mohammad Aslam told Prothom Alo that the incident occurred outside of the polling centre. It was unexpected.
Since the allocation of symbols, there have been at least 18 incidents of attacks, clashes, shootings, vandalism of campaign camps between the supporters of these two candidates in this constituency.
A number of law enforcement agencies are deployed there. Investigation will be carried out as to who committed this murder, why it would be investigated and what action will be taken against them.
There are no such issues in any other polling centres of this constituency. Adequate law enforcement is on duty here, said the police super.
Going to Tengor area after the murder, blood was seen at the scene. Meanwhile, Zillur Rahamn’s daughter Momota Islam (Mou) was weeping at the site.
She said that her father left the house early in the morning for the election today. Later, she heard the news that her father has been attacked. Rushing to the scene she saw her father’s body lying there.
Momota said that her father was working in favour of the boat symbol. That’s why the supporters of the independent candidate (scissors symbol) had been confronting him since the beginning.
They had also told him to leave the area on the day of the election. They hacked him to death for not listening to them.
Within 300 feet of the killing scene there’s Rekabi Bazar no. 2 Govt Primary School poling centre and within 600 feet there’s Rekabi Bazar Govt Girls High School centre.
Returning officer and deputy commissioner of Munshiganj, Abu Zafar Ripon said, since the violence occurred outside of the polling station, there will be no impact on the polling.
Notably, Awami League candidate in Munshiganj-3 constituency, Mrinal Kanti Das is the secretary on liberation war affairs of central Awami League committee. He has served as the member of parliament from this constituency twice.
Meanwhile, district Awami League committee member Mohammad Faisal is contesting in the election as an independent candidate with the scissors symbol. His father Md Mohiuddin is the president of Munshiganj district Awami League committee. Faisal has served as the mayor Munshiganj municipality twice.
Around 12:30am last Wednesday, a supporter of the boat candidate was shot dead in Munsikandi village under Mollakandi union of Sadar upazila.