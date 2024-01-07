Boat supporter hacked to death beside polling centre in Munshiganj

A supporter of Awami League nominated candidate for Munshiganj-3 constituency (Sadar and Gajaria), Mrinal Kanti Das has been hacked to death right beside a poling centre.

The killing took place in Tengor area under Mirkadim municipality of the Sadar upazila around 10:00am today, Sunday. Superintendent of police (SP) in Munshiganj, Mohhamad Aslam Khan has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

The deceased person, Md Zillur Rahman, is the vice-president of Mirkadim municipality Sramik League. His family alleged that the supporters of independent candidate Md Faisal, contesting with the scissors symbol, killed him.

SP Mohammad Aslam told Prothom Alo that the incident occurred outside of the polling centre. It was unexpected.