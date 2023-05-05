Freight train bogie derailed at Sirajganj, train operation snapped

As of writing the report at 5:37 pm, train movement remained snapped between the districts as no rescue train reached the station. Deputy assistant engineer of Sirajganj railway, Ahsanur Rahman, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

According to the railway station, the freight train was moving towards Ullapara station from Ishwardi on Friday morning. Two compartments of the train derailed around 1:45 pm while it was changing line to unload the consignments.

Ahsanur Rahman said a rescue train has already made its way to Ullapara from Ishwardi. It would be reached soon and resolved the problem.