Teesta may cross danger mark in next 24 hrs

“The Teesta may cross its danger mark at Dalia and Kawnia points in the next 24 hours,” a bulletin issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB said Sunday.

The Teesta was flowing below its danger mark by only 18cm at Dalia point and 15cm below the danger mark at Kawnia point at 9:00 am today.

The recorded rainfalls during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00 am today were 196 mm at Pateshwari, 264 mm at Kurigram, 54 mm at Dalia, 95 mm at Kawnia, 64 mm at Chilmari, 57 mm at Gaibandha and 62 mm at Thakurgaon points in the Brahmaputra basin.

“In addition, the heavy rainfalls recorded during the period were 146 mm at Dhubri, 195 mm at Cherrapunji, 116 mm at Jalpaiguri, 103 mm at Passighat and 74 mm at Siliguri points of the upstream northwestern Indian states,” the bulletin said.

The Dudhkumar was flowing below danger mark by 90 cm at Pateshwari, Dharla by 78 cm below danger mark at Kurigram and Brahmaputra was flowing below its danger mark by 70 cm at Noonkhawa, 51 cm at Hatia and 61 cm at Chilmari points respectively at 9:00 am today.