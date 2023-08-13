Teesta may cross danger mark in next 24 hrs

The Teesta river may cross its danger mark in the next 24 hours at Dalia point in Nilphamari and Kawnia point in Rangpur due to continuous sharp rise in water levels amid monsoon rains and onrushing of waters from upstream, reports news agency BSS.
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said water levels of the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers may rise rapidly at times due to a chance of heavy rainfall upstream in the Brahmaputra basin in the next 24 to 48 hours.
“The Teesta may cross its danger mark at Dalia and Kawnia points in the next 24 hours,” a bulletin issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB said Sunday.
The Teesta was flowing below its danger mark by only 18cm at Dalia point and 15cm below the danger mark at Kawnia point at 9:00 am today.
The recorded rainfalls during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00 am today were 196 mm at Pateshwari, 264 mm at Kurigram, 54 mm at Dalia, 95 mm at Kawnia, 64 mm at Chilmari, 57 mm at Gaibandha and 62 mm at Thakurgaon points in the Brahmaputra basin.
“In addition, the heavy rainfalls recorded during the period were 146 mm at Dhubri, 195 mm at Cherrapunji, 116 mm at Jalpaiguri, 103 mm at Passighat and 74 mm at Siliguri points of the upstream northwestern Indian states,” the bulletin said.
The Dudhkumar was flowing below danger mark by 90 cm at Pateshwari, Dharla by 78 cm below danger mark at Kurigram and Brahmaputra was flowing below its danger mark by 70 cm at Noonkhawa, 51 cm at Hatia and 61 cm at Chilmari points respectively at 9:00 am today.
The Jamuna was flowing below danger mark by only 45 cm at Fulchhari, 77 cm at Shaghata, 43 cm at Bahadurabad, 49 cm at Sariakandi, 64 cm at Kazipur and 44 cm at Sirajganj points at 9:00 am today.
Local BWDB sources said a flood situation is being created in low-lying areas of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Rangpur districts alongside the Teesta following monsoon rains and onrush of water from the upstream during the past few days.
BWDB’s additional chief engineer for Rangpur zone, Md Mahbubur Rahman, told news agency BSS that ample preparations have been taken to face any situation during seasonal floods in all eight districts of Rangpur division under BWDB’s Rangpur zone.
“We are closely monitoring the growing flood situation alongside conducting repairing works of flood control structures, devices and embankments at vulnerable points,” he said.
“Currently, all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage Project remained open at Dalia point in Nilphamari and the river was flowing below its danger mark by 17 cm at Dalia point and 10 cm at Kawnia points respectively at 12:00 pm today,” Rahman added.
Divisional commissioner Md. Habibur Rahman said officials of the district and upazila administrations and BWDB and local, public representatives are closely monitoring the developing situation to take instant steps when and where necessary.
“The district administrations have adequate allocations of relief goods to strengthen relief operations and rescue process, if needed, during and post flood periods in affected areas to face the flood situation,” he added.