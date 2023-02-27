BCL leader Sanjida, four others asked to leave hall by 1 March

Islamic University (IU) unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) vice-president, Sanjida Chowdhury, and four others were asked to leave the hall by 1 March as the probe body of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall found the allegation brought against them to be true.

The decision was made in an emergency meeting at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall on Monday in presence of the hall provost Shamsul Alam and the members of a probe body.

Requesting to be unnamed, a member of the body confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.