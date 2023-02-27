Local News

Torture of Fulpori at IU

BCL leader Sanjida, four others asked to leave hall by 1 March

Staff Correspondent
Kushtia

Islamic University (IU) unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) vice-president, Sanjida Chowdhury, and four others were asked to leave the hall by 1 March as the probe body of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall found the allegation brought against them to be true.

The decision was made in an emergency meeting at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall on Monday in presence of the hall provost Shamsul Alam and the members of a probe body.

Requesting to be unnamed, a member of the body confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.  

Sanjida Chowdhury and four others tortured Fulpori Khatun, a first year student of the finance department of IU, at the dormitory on the night of 12 February and threatened her to not disclose the episode of torture she went through.

However, the student submitted a complaint to the university's proctor, hall provost and students' councilor, seeking justice.

In connection with the incident an enquiry committee, led by residential teacher Ahsanul Haque, was formed. The committee submitted the report on Sunday.

The other members of the body are: accounting dept. teacher Ishrat Jahan, Mowmita Akhter of history dept. and hall official Abdur Razzaq.     

