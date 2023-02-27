BCL leader Sanjida, four others asked to leave hall by 1 March

Sanjida Chowdhury and four others tortured Fulpori Khatun, a first year student of the finance department of IU, at the dormitory on the night of 12 February and threatened her to not disclose the episode of torture she went through.
However, the student submitted a complaint to the university's proctor, hall provost and students' councilor, seeking justice.
In connection with the incident an enquiry committee, led by residential teacher Ahsanul Haque, was formed. The committee submitted the report on Sunday.
The other members of the body are: accounting dept. teacher Ishrat Jahan, Mowmita Akhter of history dept. and hall official Abdur Razzaq.